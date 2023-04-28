SANTA MONICA/MALIBU—A Santa Monica Superior Court jury decided on April 21, that rapper Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, 32, was liable for the payment due to an alleged incident that occurred at his Malibu home on February 1, 2019. Kayla Myers claims she was held against her will and assaulted by the rapper. The rapper rose to fame in 2007 with the single, “Crank That (Soulja Boy).”

Myers indicated in the complaint that Soulja Boy and his assistant assaulted her after she was booted from a party at his home. An argument with the assistant ensued, which Soulja Boy broke up and punched and kicked her. She alleged to be pistol-whipped and tied to a chair in the garage where she was held for over six hours with an extension cord or duct tape.

“Way held the gun to Ms. Myers’ head and told her she was going to die that night and she would not make it home,” the original complaint read.

The rapper denied the allegations and claimed the damage inflicted to Myers was inflicted by his manager. He also claimed Myers was the aggressor on the night of the incident. The jury awarded $1,800 of the damages due to “mental health expenses” and $234,100 towards “physical and mental pain and suffering.”

Soulja Boy has not yet commented on the verdict that was recently announced.