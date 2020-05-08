SAN DIEGO—It was announced on Thursday May 7 that Souplantation would be permanently closing all 97 of their locations. 44 of these locations are in California with a majority of them spread all around Southern California. This decision comes only two months after they temporarily closed all locations on March 16.

On Friday May 8, Souplantation posted a message on their Twitter page stating, “We would like to thank our 4,400 team members for their dedication and love they have shown to our local communities. We will miss you tremendously and wish you all the best.”

Souplantation was founded in 1978 in San Diego by Dennis Jay, John Turnbull, and Scott King. It was subsequently bought by Garden Fresh Restaurant Corp in 1983 who helped expand the company throughout the country. In recent times, Souplantation has had to overcome two major setbacks. In 2007, a location in Orange County was linked to a heavily media covered outbreak of E. Coli and in 2016 the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after becoming $175 million in debt. About a year later, the company was sold to a New York-based private investment firm named Cerberus Capital Management LP. Now the company faces challenges brought on by COVID-19.

In March the FDA stated in food safety guidelines, “In communities with sustained transmission of COVID-19, state and local health authorities have implemented social-distancing measures which discourage or prohibit dining in congregate settings. We also recommend discontinuing self-service buffets and salad bars until these measures are lifted.” With no foreseeable date as to when the measures will be lifted, CEO John Haywood said re-opening would be extremely difficult and was not sure if health departments would ever allow it. Due to Souplantation’s buffet style they are unable to participate in takeout and delivery services which has now become a primary source of income for the restaurant industry.

COVID-19 has caused the bankruptcies of both J.Crew and Neiman Marcus but, Souplantation becomes the first large company to permanently close their doors.