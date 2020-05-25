CALIFORNIA—On Sunday, May 24, residents of Southern California were alerted to prepare for record breaking heat, as storms roll in from the Midwest. Temperatures could reach triple digits beginning Memorial Day, Monday, May 25. The record-breaking heat is expected to last thru Thursday, May 28.

Heat alerts are already up as health care professionals warn the public of heat related illnesses to protect those outdoors and those pretaking in outdoor activity to take extra precaution.

Officials have reminded residents planning to head to the beach to adhere to the social distancing guidelines as we are still in the pandemic. Rain showers and cloud skies are expected with slight winds, with temperatures reach a cool down throughout the week.

Health officials are recommending residents to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, dress appropriately for the weather, reduce time in the sun between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. and stay informed of local weather reports.