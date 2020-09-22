HOLLYWOOD HILLS— The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced their list of speakers for the 2020 Economic Development Summit. The event “will dive into industry specific adaptability and the resiliency of economic development in Hollywood.”

The keynote speaker is Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles.

The other speaks are:

David Barbour, VP of Economic Development of Hollywood Partnership

Adam Burke , President and CEO of the Los Angeles Tourism Board

Jeanne Holm , Chief Operating Officer of the Office of Mayor Garcetti

Bill Kramer , Director of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Kris Larson , President and CEO of Hollywood Partnership

Patti MacJennet , Senior VP of External and Cultural Affairs of the Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board

Brian Mariotti , CEO of Funko

Dennis Quinn , Senior VP of Sales of Universal Studios Hollywood

Seleta Reynolds , General Manager of the Los Angeles Department of Transportation

The annual Economic Development Summit will be held on October 15, and will be a virtual event.

Members of the Hollywood Chamber are able to purchase early bird tickets for $50 until September 30. Non-members are able to purchase early bird tickets for $65 for non-members.

For further information and tickets visit: hollywoodchamber.net/economic-development-summit-2/