SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, June 18, the city of Santa Monica announced on its Facebook page that six speed humps will be removed and replaced as part of the Annual Sidewalk Replacement and Improvement Project.

As a result, Cloverfield Boulevard, between Ocean Park Boulevard and Pico Boulevard on Thursday, June 20 and Friday, June 21 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be under construction.

Motorists are expected to experience heavy traffic and parking impacts and follow onsite traffic controllers’ direction.

For more details, the city should refer to the project website at the link below: https://www.santamonica.gov/annual-paving-and-sidewalk-repair-project.