WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, January 2, at approximately 9:30 p.m. police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Fountain and Detroit Avenues in WEHO. A black BMW traveling at a high rate of speed collided with another vehicle that had slowed to make a left turn. The BMW then drove through the front gate of some area apartments. The suspect then hit a retaining wall in front of a fountain and into one of the duplexes.

Reports indicate that at least one of the people in the crash was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. There were no other reported injuries from those residing within the complex, or nearby pedestrians.

According to a bystander, the person who lived in the home that was damaged in the crash had just moved in.

This traffic incident occurred one day before the new speeding limit in the area went into effect. According to officials, the speed limit in that area has since changed from 35 mph to 30 mph.

The names and possible charges of those involved in the accident have not been released as of the time of print.







