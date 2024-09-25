MALIBU—On Tuesday, September 24, the city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page that Sgt. Chris Soderlund of the LASD Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station Liaison to Malibu gave a crime and safety update to the Malibu City Council on September 23.

He reported that on September 17, while on patrol on Pacific Coast Highway, he spotted a sports car doing a burnout and speeding and arrested the driver for reckless driving and towed and impounded the car for 30 days.

On September 18, deputies responded to Nicholas Canyon State Beach after Lifeguards reported a fire. LASD Deputies quickly extinguished the small fire and arrested an unhoused person who admitted to starting the fire.

During the week of September 16, Malibu-Lost Hills Station’s drone program was approved, meant to enhance public safety in Malibu. Residents may see the Sheriff’s drones flying around an incident they are responding to. See the complete update: https://www.youtube.com/live/AFxP4dIxKS8.