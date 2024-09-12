MALIBU—On Wednesday, September 11, the city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page that during the Labor Day weekend, deputies from the Malibu Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station stopped an exotic sports car that was going 109 MPH on PCH near Malibu Canyon Road. The driver was arrested for reckless driving and their vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days.

“Great job, thank you Deputies for your hard work keeping PCH and canyons safe in Malibu for residents and visitors!,” the city of Malibu said in a statement.

The dangerous driving behavior threatens the lives and safety of community members, and all visitors, commuters, pedestrians and cyclists on Pacific Coast Highway.

The increased enforcement by LASD and CHP is sending a message that speeding and reckless driving will not be tolerated in the city of Malibu. Authorities are encouraging drivers to slow down, pay attention on the road and be safe.