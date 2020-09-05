UNITED STATES—Executives in Silicon Valley aren’t typically spiritual. While they are aiming to change the world, they don’t tend to think about their energy.

This article will show five spiritual books all Silicon Valley executives should read.

Now, you should note that it’s not designed to actually convince executives to be spiritual. Instead, this article is about spiritual books that actually help executives manage people better understand the meaning of life.

The more they connect with the Earth and feed off positive energy, the more good they can do in the world and promote a positive environment for their respective companies.

Now that that’s been covered, here are the top five spiritual books.

1. Many Lives, Many Masters; Dr Brian Weiss

Many Lives was written by Dr Brain Weiss, a psychiatrist who happens to be just as sceptical about his own writing as you would be reading it. It’s been around for years but Many Lives continues to change the lives of countless people all the time.

You may have seen this book at the airport but decided against it. The next time you see it though, you must pick it up and give it a read. It’s about previous lives and investigates difficult concepts like reincarnation, why we are afraid or have positive opinions about certain people and places, and if hypnosis really works or is just a fad?

It also talks about “Masters”, souls from above that guide our lives and help us make decisions. It’s a very interesting read for any executive out there.

You’ll discover all sorts of psychological therapies and spiritual healing techniques that will help you become a better person. You will also find answers to some really burdening life questions. If anything, this book will give you a different perspective on life, and the potential of other lives and lessons to be learned.

2. Illusions; Richard Bach

This book is very philosophical. It’s about Bach’s imagined encounter with a self-proclaimed messiah named Donald Shimoda, who likens himself to Jesus Christ in the Bible by performing a series of miracles. For example, those that touch him are cured of their illness or ailment, he can walk on water and he rose from the dead after being shot for his beliefs.

However, Shimoda becomes tired of living like this and decides to become a barnstormer, traveling across the country and selling 10-minute helicopter rides for $3.00. Bach travels with Shimoda, with the latter providing the former with his wisdom, how to perform miracles and reflecting deeper on the true meaning of life.

Illusions explains how our world is just, as the title suggests, an illusion; everything we think is real is not and the reason why this is the case. Once Bach receives all of Simhodas’ teachings, he concludes that every one of us has our own spiritual journey. We are all responsible for our own happiness.

It’s a fascinating piece of work. It’s perfect to make you appreciate your life, your company and your opportunity to do good.

3. Journey Of Souls; Michael Newton

Michael Newton is another psychiatrist investigating what happens when we die. It’s compkientraty of Dr Brian’s “Many Lives” but is very distinct in terms of the actual writing.

“Journey of Souls” asks a lot of deep questions, many of which are quite uncomfortable; what happens when you die and before you are born, why life is so challenging, how soulmates always find each other, the truth about “heaven”, the list goes on.

What makes it so interesting is that it’s a collection of validated case studies from real patients. While in a “superconscious” state, they all talk about their experience in the afterlife, with the responses all similar in nature.

In order to run a successful business, especially in the ultracompetitive Silicon Valley, you need to be able to understand abstract ideas. This spiritual book will certainly help those in Tech Startup Central achieve this way of thinking.

4. Conversations With God; Neale Donald Walsch (Part 1)

Walsch decided to start writing automatically one day. It’s a literal conversation with God. you’ll find a totally impartial perspective on the subject in this book. According to Walsch, God is not offended by anything, so feel free to praise him or mock him.

That said, you will no longer think about religion and greater beings the same ever again. Atheists reading this book may even turn, maybe not to a religion per se, but to something more of a fan of the Universe.

One of the main points of the book is that you should stop blaming God or anyone else for anything in your life and take full responsibility for yourself. From the title, you’ll gather that this is just part one of the series. There are four in total. If you enjoy this book, you are bound to like the rest.

5. The Untethered Soul; Michael A. Singer

The final spiritual book executives should read is “The Untethered Soul” by Michael A. Singer. The previous books on this list are based on research and difficult to accept at first. This one, however, is more grounding and will help you with daily changes to your personal approach to spirituality.

The analogies are the best parts of this book. Singer is great at breaking things down by providing simple practices, from learning how to understand spirituality quicker to actually healing. There is so much explaining on key concepts like detachment and the Tao way.

Don’t be surprised if you find yourself laughing out loud too. It can be tough to work on the soul, but you’ll learn to welcome love into your being and live in the moment.

You should understand that this book was not intended to finish in a single sitting. Give it time for the practices and teachings to sink in. Assuming you do so, your life will be transformed forever.

Of course, there are plenty more books to explore and teach you about spirituality. Check out this great resource for the best spirituality books of 2020 as well.