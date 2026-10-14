MALIBU—The city of Malibu will be hosting the Spooky Skate & Bu Bash Carnival that is free for all ages on Friday, October 16. The event will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Malibu Skate Park located at 24250 Pacific Coast Highway. Pre-registration is recommended at MalibuCity.org/Register, and walk-ups will be accepted.

Helmets and protective pads are required. Highlights include Halloween-themed games with City Skate Camp instructor Champ Camp (@champcampkids) and a community skate session with Halloween music. The Chick Truck (@thechicktruck) food truck will be on site providing yummy food, and chicken sandwiches will be provided to the first 50 participants.

The following week, the city will host the Halloween Bu Bash Carnival for kids Ages 2 – 10 on Friday, October 23 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park. There is a $10 participant fee. Pre-registration is highly recommended at MalibuCity.org/Register. A limited number of walk-up registrations may be available the day of the event.

Highlights include carnival games and prizes, bounce houses, art activities, face painting, trick-or-treat street, a costume catwalk, and spooky stories with the Malibu Library. Food will be available for purchase at the Rolling Hot Dogs Y Mas (@rollinghotdogsymas) food truck. For more details call (310) 317-1364 or visit www.MalibuCity.org/SpecialEvents.