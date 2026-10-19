SANTA MONICA—The fourth annual Spooky Splash is returning to the Swim Center in Santa Monica. Participants can swim through the floating pumpkin patch, brave the haunted house, enjoy spooky flicks, arts and crafts, food trucks, treats, and more. Attendees are asked to wear costumes. Such events include: the Floating Pumpkin Patch, the Sharks Haunted House, and test skills on the Floating Obstacle Course.

The Swim Center is accepting pumpkin and monetary donations to make the magic happen. All participants can take their pumpkins home. The event will be held on Friday, October 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Santa Monica Swim Center.

A single ticket is $10 for a resident, $15 for a non-resident. A family pass which includes 2 adults and 2 youths is $32 for residents, for non-residents the cost is $48. For more details visit: www.santamonicaswimcenter.org.