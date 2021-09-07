UNITED STATES—Governor Doug Ducey signed the state’s sports betting bill into law on the 15th of April 2021, making sports betting officially legal. This recognition by the state has brought a variety of licensed bookmakers to offer their services in Arizona.

A troubled start.

Despite the lure of a much-needed revenue stream for the state, making sports betting legal was not easy, unlike some other states. The Arizona sports betting legislation was a slow process. The decision-making committee had to deliberate and negotiate until the end of March 2021.

This deadlock came as a senator wanted to open gambling opportunities to everyone. The tribal-interests were opposed to this move. Only after several weeks of negotiations was an agreement finally reached, and the bill could move forward.

Launching sports betting in Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Gaming is planning on a September launch. This launch means that players can officially start playing on the 9th of September. With the launch of sports betting just around the corner, it is time to research and find out precisely what is legally available to players.

Legal sports betting facilities in Arizona.

After a bit of research, specifically into Arizona online betting, we found several establishments ready to entertain players. Some of these websites come with lists of fully licensed and reputable online betting sites that will be available throughout the entire Grand Canyon state.

Sports betting options in Arizona.

With sports betting legalized, players will find a wide range of sports to bet on. This wide range includes sports such as football, baseball, boxing, golf, horse racing, and more.

Players will place bets on some of the state’s favorite sports teams, such as the Phoenix Suns, Arizona Coyotes, and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It is easy to join in the fun.

Placing your first bet in a new Arizona online sportsbook is a simple process and won’t take a lot of time. The state governs this process and makes it pretty straightforward.

After picking your favorite legal sportsbook from a list of approved bookmakers, players will have to complete a mandatory sign-up process. Players can register via their mobile devices or on the web. The bookmaker will have to verify your age and identity before you can accept the terms and conditions.

Once you have completed the registration process, players may either download a dedicated mobile app to play on or make their first deposit online. Most of the cashier functions are simple to use. They also offer a variety of different deposit methods.

Are you ready for online sports betting in Arizona?

Despite its troubled start, online sports betting seems to be here finally. The 9th of September launch promises to be a big, thrilling one. We urge players to do their research and start finding their favorite online betting spots in Arizona.