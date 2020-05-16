LOS FELIZ—Friday, May 15, the 42-year-old Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman was seen outside his Los Feliz neighborhood walking his dog.

He was wearing a black face mask to protect himself amidst the pandemic that covered almost his entire face. He was keeping a low profile by wearing a gray hoodie with the hood over his head. He also had bright patterned pants and sneakers bringing color to his outfit.

Many outlets including Hollywood Life, News Lanes, and Just Jared reported that Boseman looks as if he has a drastically smaller frame than he did after the filming Black Panther. Many headlines were released in April pointing out that fans noticed he was thinner in a video he posted to Instagram.

On April 27, he was also spotting walking around his neighborhood with a walking stick and his mother, almost unrecognizable. Boseman hasn’t addressed any comments about his weight loss or body frame appearance but will have to get in shape for the next sequel.

It is unclear if he has to lose weight for a TV or film role. Currently, Boseman is starring in only one on-screen role that’s currently in (pre) production. It’s a sci-fi and fantasy TV series called The Black Child and his co-stars include Hallie Berry and Common.

Black Panther the sequel is set to be filmed in 2021 so Boseman will have to add a lot more muscle tone for that specific role, according to News Lanes. The sequel is then set to release later in the next coming years, on May 6, 2022.