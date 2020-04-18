BEVERLY HILLS—The Spring 2020 Art Show that was to be hosted in Beverly Gardens Park has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic according to the City of Beverly Hills Community Service Department who announced the news in a press release Thursday, April 16.

Instead of hosting the event on May 16 and 17 along Santa Monica Boulevard, the community services department has established a virtual community services website at CommunityLifeBH.org. Patrons will be able to view and purchase exhibited works. There will also be an artist of the week series with interviews of exhibiting artists that will be on air on BHTV.

“As the City of Beverly Hills and the community follows the Safer at Home Order for Control of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), we understand that people want to stay engaged within their community and worldwide,” said city of Beverly Hills.

Music in the Mansion which is normally held at the Greystone Mansion and Gardens will be aired on BHTV April 19 at 2:00 p.m. The virtual concert will feature the internationally renowned Zadig Trio, with violinist Boris Borgolotto, cellist Marc Girard Garcia, and pianist Ian Barber. The group has won 11 international competition prizes and currently serve as artists-in-residence at the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Belgium.

As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic many museums around the world have created virtual tours. The Louvre Abu Dhabi recently launched a series called ‘Art from home: Stories of Cultural Connections’ which features Ancient Egyptian Sarcophagi and Yves Klein’s blue paintings. In Turkey some of the country’s largest museums have been visited more than 800,000 times online since the Coronavirus outbreak.