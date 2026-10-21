UNITED STATES—Autumn is time for planting. This does not apply to all plants, but is certainly relevant to spring bulbs. Many have been available from nurseries for a while already. They all are dormant by late summer or early autumn. So, they are unaware of their relocation from their farms to home gardens. They will learn about it when the resume growth next year.

Actually, though, spring bulbs begin growth sooner than that. It merely does not become visible until foliage emerges above its soil after midwinter. Roots begin to disperse when their soil is dampened either by irrigation or rain. Growth is initially slow because of cool autumn and winter weather. It accelerates as weather warms, as spring replaces winter.

Spring bulbs know how the seasons change from temperature. They adjust their growth accordingly. They know that they can disperse roots early. Yet, they delay other growth until after a specific duration of cool weather, or vernalization. From the nursery, many spring bulbs are prechilled, or already vernalized. That is why they are so conducive to forcing.

Spring bulbs precede summer bulbs.

Summer bulbs prefer later planting because they do not need vernalization to bloom. In fact, some are susceptible to rot if they must overwinter in cool and damp soil. They are more resilient once established, after their first summer. These include gladiola, canna, calla, dahlia, tuberous begonia and most lily. They become available after spring bulbs.

Because winter is so mild here, some spring bulbs are unreliable after their first season. They may not receive the degree of chilling, or vernalization, that they require. Hyacinth and tulip, for examples, may bloom only once for their first spring. Afterward, they might not be reliably perennial. Dutch iris and Dutch crocus are only somewhat more reliable.

Freesia and narcissus, including daffodil, are some of the most reliable of spring bulbs. Within favorable conditions, they can multiply and slowly migrate. Grape hyacinth might actually become slightly invasive. Ranunculus and anemone may be reliably perennial, but may not bloom much. Bluebells are supposedly very reliable but remain uncommon.

Highlight: Dutch Iris

The only thing Dutch about Dutch iris, Iris X hollandica, is the location of its breeding. It is a hybrid of various iris from Morocco, Algeria, Spain and Portugal. It became popular originally for the cut flower industries of Europe. Yet, it did not become available to American home gardens until the 1950s. Even now, it remains somewhat rare for home gardens.

Unlike most common iris, Dutch iris grows from bulbs rather than from fleshy rhizomes. They produce narrow leaves that stand about a foot and a half to two feet tall. Their big iris flowers bloom about May, just below the tips of their foliage. Floral color is primarily blue but can be yellow or white. Flowers lack fragrance. Bulbs are conducive to forcing.

Like other spring bulbs, dormant Dutch iris bulbs should go into their garden about now. Bulbs can be set about six inches apart, and about four or five inches deep. If nurseries do not market enough varieties, more are available online. ‘Imperator’ blooms dark blue. ‘Wedgwood’ blooms light blue. ‘Yellow Queen’ blooms pastel yellow. ‘White Excelsior’ is shorter and blooms white. Mixtures of a few varieties are available.

Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.