UNITED STATES—It is that time of year America. The weather is starting to get warmer and as a result it is time for Spring Cleaning. Yes, I know it’s a term that none of us want to hear, but guess what, that is part of life. Winter can be brutal depending on what part of the country that you live in. Especially if you have pets and it snows, you’re likely starting to see the aftermath of your pets taking care of business outside. So now it’s time to clean that up and, while not only stinky it can be messy, but it has to be done.

A vast majority of your Spring Cleaning takes place outdoors as you start to get your yard in play for the upcoming summer months. This means green grass, this means planting seeds, flowers and that notable bark that is used to make the yard look beautiful. The yard will indeed be an ongoing chore for the next several months, at least through September.

However, I want to transition our conversation into the inside of your home. Yes, Spring Cleaning is not just about outdoors, it involves more indoor work than most people expect. You are likely in the process of starting to turn your closets over. You probably have already put those winter coats away. You are starting to pull out the spring jackets and brighter clothing, less heavy items.

Yes, it can be a hell of a chore, but the closet is perhaps the most frustrating one. Why? We are forced to take a hard look at everything we have and start to realize it is time to part way with some things. No, many of us hate doing that because we are emotionally and financially tied to those items.

The most difficult thing for me is that I’m getting rid of things that I spent my hard-earned cash on. However, if it’s something that has been sitting in your close for over a year and you have NOT worn it, you probably are not going to wear it. So, you either start wearing it, you donate it or sell it to a third-party business that may give you a bit of cash for your reasonable looking items.

Once you have your closet somewhat organized, then you really have to start the entire home. That is where the work truly begins. The cleaning of the windows and blinds can just be exhausting because it requires you to be extra patient as you clean each blind one-by-one, or as you really get into those nooks and crannies of the window crevices on the inside and the outside.

Then you have the dreaded closets that you have been tossing things into for months. Time to go through and start to get rid of things that are not needed. If it doesn’t work or you can’t use it, throw it away people, please do it, so that you can look into the closet and actually breathe a sigh of relief. You also have the basement that needs to be cleaned and decluttered, you have the patio (if you have one) that has to be freshened up and then you have the garage that might need a power wash and a general review of what works, what doesn’t and what can be tossed.

I guess the best way to describe Spring Cleaning is a time to reassess and to get rid of stuff that you don’t need or doesn’t properly work. It might be hard work in the beginning, but you will be happy with the end result and that is all that matters in the long run.

Written By Zoe Mitchell