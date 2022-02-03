MALIBU—Malibu’s Spring 2022 Recreation Guide and City Newsletter is available online at MalibuCity.org/CommunityServices and will be mailed to residents the week of February 6. The Guide features the city’s many excellent programs and parks and includes informative articles and contact information for city departments and services.

“The City offers a wide variety of high-quality, professionally run educational, sports, artistic and cultural programs to enrich the lives of community members,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti. “During the pandemic, programs like these are more important than ever for wellbeing. I encourage you to check out the Recreation Guide, it has something for everyone, from toddlers to teens to seniors.”

The city of Malibu indicates that residents can find details for upcoming City programs offered from March through May, including Outdoor Recreation at Charmlee Wilderness Park, Parent and Me Programs, Senior Programs, Sports Programs, and Spring Break Day Camps. Online registration for Spring Programs opens on Monday, February 14 at 8 a.m. at MalibuCity.org/Register.

Due to COVID-19, a limited number of Community Service programs and modified events will be available, with safety protocols in place. All programs will follow current Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Safety Guidelines and Protocols.

For updates on the Community Services Department’s programs, visit MalibuCity.org/CommunityServices.