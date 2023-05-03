ORLANDO, FL— 2016 4x100m relay gold medallist and model Torie Bowie has been found dead at her home in Orlando, Florida on the morning of Wednesday, May 3. The local sheriff’s department said they went “for a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days.”

Bowie won a silver and a bronze medal in the 100m and 200m sprint in the 2016 Olympic games. The following year she won gold in the 100m sprint and the 4x100m relay at the world championships in London.

Bowie was from Sandhill, Mississippi and competed in the long jump prior as well as sprinting. Her final appearance in athletics came in the world championships in Doha, Qatar in 2019 when she finished fourth in the long jump.

Bowie modelled in a campaign for Valentino’s 2018 resort collection. Bowie also appeared in the July 2018 edition of Vogue Magazine.

“USATF is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion. Her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed” USA Track and Field stated on Twitter.

“We’re devasted to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends” Icon Management said on Twitter.