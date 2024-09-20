HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On September 19, new reports circulated on the condition of the Hollywood Hills mansion that has been taken over by squatters. According to public records, this home and another Hollywood Hills mansion are both owned by John Powers Middleton, who is the son of John S. Middleton who owns the Philadelphia Phillies.



Middleton, who is an American television and film producer reportedly stays between Malibu, California, and Pennsylvania, best known for his work in the Lego, and the Lego Batman movie.



The producer has reportedly had the squatters evicted. Neighbors have stated publicly that they’ve called the police multiple times over the last year to no avail. The police have cleared the unwelcome guests out of the home, only for more to come and inhabit it.



The people staying in the home are not just occupying the space rent-free, they are reportedly trashing the home property, and have now begun spray-painting or tagging it. The home is filthy inside and out, covered in graffiti, leaving the neighbors in that upscale community at a loss of what to do.



There have been reports of the neighbors being attacked, one with a piece of rebar which is a hard, thick stick of metal. Broken glass, litter, and beer bottles cover the property that was once an exceptionally beautiful home in Hollywood Hills.



