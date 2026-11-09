BRENTWOOD—On Friday, November 6, at approximately 9:40 p.m., officers from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) West Los Angeles Community Police Station responded to a 911 Call of a suspected burglary attempt at the home of the Philadelphia 76ers’ forward, Lebron James.

According to reports, the suspect was apprehended at the James’ residence, arrested, and booked into jail for stalking. The attempt to breach the property happened while Lebron James was playing in Cleveland, Ohio. The 76ers took on the Cavaliers and lost 119-95.

The significance of this particular game is that Lebron James used to play for the Cavaliers, so he honestly played for both teams, so to speak, just not at the same time. It was 2003 when James was chosen, first pick overall by the Cavaliers.

According to reports, Lebron James is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. On average, he makes around 14 points, seven assists, and at least six rebounds per game.

When questioned by reporters about the robbery, the former Lakers star responded, “My family is safe, and that’s the most important. We’re still looking into everything.

Regarding the suspect who was taken into custody by police, TMZ Sports first reported that the suspect in question believed he was the son of Lebron James. He was arrested outside of the James’ home, but had not breached the property.

The name of the suspect, or the facility he was checked into, was not released to the public. Lebron James reportedly keeps two homes, one in New York and the other in Brentwood.