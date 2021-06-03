SHERMAN OAKS—On Wednesday, June 2, police officers were involved in a two hour long standoff with a driver on the 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks. The standoff shut down all westbound lanes at 9:41 a.m.

A man in a dark SUV was pulled over and parked on the side of the freeway’s right shoulder and was reported to be armed. The driver was acting strange, according to officers, and refused to get out of his car. After he refused officers’ commands, they proceeded to break two of his car windows. One officer then dragged him out of the car from the passenger side door. Officers arrested him onsite and took him into custody around 11:30 a.m.

The traffic was at a standstill all the back to Fulton Avenue after the arrest was made. Officers reopened lanes around 11:45 a.m. except for the slow lane that the man was arrested in. The suspect’s name and further information about the situation have yet to be released.