WESTWOOD— A famous donut shop closes down for good as of April 10 in the city of Westwood.

The long standing Westwood donut shop, Stan’s Donuts, has closed permanently after 55 years in business. The small shop’s owner posted a personal note on the sites website. The shop is located at 10948 Weyburn Avenue. Per the note,

Dear Friends & Family,

Over the years each of you have touched my life, you have visited me in the early morning hours and the late nights. Your support and friendship has meant more than you know.

It is with a sad heart that I inform you that I have made the decision to close my doors and today will be the last day I will be making donuts.

Unfortunately COVID-19 made the decision happen sooner, but I hope that you will remember how our donuts made you smile for many years to come.

Thank you for being by my side for all these years.

With Love,

Stan Berman

The closure of Stan’s Donuts comes along with many other businesses also closing due to the COVID-19 crisis the entire world is currently battling. While many businesses are planning to only close temporarily, some have had no choice but to close up shop for good.