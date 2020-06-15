CALIFORNIA — ‘Star Wars Celebration’ has joined the list of events cancelled in 2020. Fans will have to wait until 2022 to attend the gathering at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Due to the global impact of the COVID-19 virus and the guidelines from sate and local health authorities, organizers announced on June 15, “we have made the decision to cancel Star Wars Celebration for 2020.”

‘Star Wars Celebration’ has been held a total of 13 times all over the planet. Since the first celebration in Denver, Colorado in 1999, fans in Germany, Japan, and United Kingdom have hosted the event.

‘Star Wars Celebration’ was last held in Anaheim in 2015. Fans celebrated the then upcoming and highly anticipated “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which was later released in December.

In the announcement, organizers stated, “The health and safety of our fans, attendees, exhibitors, guests and staff is always our number one priority.”

The event, which was to take place from Aug. 27-30 in 2020, will instead last from Aug. 18-21 in 2022.

Fans who bought tickets for this year’s celebration can either request a refund, transfer their purchased tickets to the new dates announced, or receive credit for the event’s merchandise. All ticket holders will receive an email with instructions to submit their requests.

Fans will be able to start submitting refund or credit transfer request beginning on Monday, June 22, and no later than August 26. The organizers also informed that fans who booked a hotel with the event’s housing portal will have their reservation automatically cancelled.