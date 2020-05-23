LOS FELIZ—A Los Feliz local bookstore has continued to campaign and raise money to help their business during trying times as of Friday, May 22.

Starlight Books opened in Nov. 1996 where Chatterton’s, another historic bookstore used to be serving the public with general books. The store is located on N. Vermont Avenue.

Starlight created the Indiegogo Campaign, asking for the support of the community to help stay afloat during the closure of their store due to COVID-19. They said their campaign has two-folds:

“First, we’ve included an option to donate directly to Skylight Books; Second, we’ve provided options to donate books, purchased through Skylight, to children and adults who have lost access to books entirely.”

The funds that go directly to the business will help pay bills such as rent and vendor fees, and anyone that donates directly gets special perks and “Starlight swag.”

The campaign has 20 days left and has earned almost $9,000 meeting 44% of their $20,000 goal. Another way they are fundraising is by offering the purchase of a limited edition book created by one of their own authors, Frieda Gossett-Clayton.

Starlight said they want to allow the opportunity to stay open for the public but also give back to those who lost access when schools, libraries and bookstores like themselves shut down.

The bookstore re-opened their doors May 20 for curbside pick-up service. In order to keep themselves and their customers safe, they have specific guidelines: they operate from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for customers that have already prepaid either online or over the phone and everyone must wear a protective mask.