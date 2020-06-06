HOLLYWOOD—Starline Tours is only offering private tours during the Covid-19 pandemic as of June 2020.

Starline Tours of Los Angeles is a tourist company that offers top attraction tours around the city of Los Angeles including tours such as the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Hollywood sign, and Walt Disney Concert Hall.

According to Starline tours.com, “Operations notice: Private tours are in operations. While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our Guests and employees remain our top priority. Starline Tours has extended the closure of tours at least through June 18th.”

Due to the coronavirus, all regular tours that consist of 25 or more people have been canceled. “Starline Tours is taking precautionary measures, and in response to the guidance provided by the California Department of Public Health, and the Governor’s decision to cancel group gatherings of 25 people, Starline Tours is temporarily closed. We continue to monitor the ongoing situation,” according to their website.

According to the LA in A Day TripAdvisor page, “Support this operator: Times are tough for the travel community right now. To show your support, consider leaving a review or posting photos of tours and experiences you have taken. Your support will go a long way in helping tour operators worldwide get back on their feet down the road.”

Guests with specific questions can call 1-800-959-3131 for more information.