UNITED STATES−On Wednesday, November 11, Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, announced a statewide election recount noting the votes would be recounted by hand. Officials announced that for the first time in history, the state of Georgia will hold a complete audit of votes.

According to a press release on the Secretary of State’s official website, a recount of the November 3, Presidential elections could begin as early as November 11.

“Officials in numerous counties are continuing to count ballots, with strong security protocols in place to protect the integrity of our election. We have long anticipated-and said publicly-that counting would most likely take place into Wednesday night and perhaps Thursday morning. We’re on pace to accomplish that responsibly, ensuring that the voice of every eligible voter is heard. It’s important to act quickly, but it’s more important to get it right,” said Raffensperger.

The state of Georgia carries 16 electoral votes. Recent counts were too close to call with Biden in the lead carrying 49.5 percent of the vote compared to Donald Trump with 49.2 percent.

The state count came under question with Biden’s lead of 14,000 votes. States of North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin have had alleged instances of voter fraud.

Ballots were incorrectly read using Dominion Voting Systems software that left a trail of voting glitches nationwide including the state of Georgia.

In an interview with Fox and Friends, host Steve Doocy asked the SOS how this transpired.

“We would have to pull out 1.5 million ballots anyway. It’s just easier to pull out all 5 million and just recount every single one,” explained Raffensperger.

“They will be working overtime. They’ll be working hard. It’s a big lift.”

The Secretary of State explained there would be a stack for Biden, one for Trump, and a third for the Libertarian candidate. Doocy wanted to know more about the envelopes which Raffensperger reassured that the envelopes would be examined.

According to reports, a poll worker’s claim of seeing 53 late ballots thrown in with others triggered the Georgia recount. Georgia is the first state in the U.S. to voluntarily begin the election recount.

“Certification by the office of Secretary of State is November 20. That’s our goal,” Raffensperger stated. “With the margin being so close, it will require a full, by-hand recount in each county. This will help build confidence. It will be an audit, a recount, and a recanvass all at once.” When asked if this recount would be accurate, the SOS replied, “Yes, it will, every single ballot will be hand-counted.”