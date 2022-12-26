SANTA MONICA—Santa Monica’s State of the City will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. The community is invited to the virtual event streamed live on YouTube.

Join recently-appointed Mayor Gleam Davis and City Manager David White for a State of the City address, including highlights from 2022 and progress made in three community priority areas of addressing homelessness, a safe and clean community, and an equitable economic recovery.

“Our annual State of the City is an important moment to come together as a community as we reflect on the previous year and what’s on the horizon,” said City Manager David White. “I’m excited to join Mayor Davis as we share all the ways the City is working to make Santa Monica an incredible place to live, work, and visit. Join us on February 7!”

The virtual event will air live on CityTV Channel 16 and will be streamed on Santa Monica’s YouTube channel at 5:30 p.m.