HOLLYWOOD—The walls have truly started to close in on Stefan DiMera on “Days of Our Lives.” I really hate when writers trap a character in a corner where it feels like this is the end for them and there isn’t a way out. That is how it feels a bit with Stefan. I will admit I do love seeing the sinister side of the character return after he was a bit mellow for quite some time. There is nothing like watching a character who is an absolute villain and “Days” has struggled with that a ton ever since Stefano vacated the soap years ago. Heroes are great, but villains are just as important.

With Clyde making a bust out of prison, his enemies, notably Ava and Stefan at the moment, should be quite scared. Clyde tends to act on any threats he makes, so I could see him pulling strings to make sure that Stefan and Ava are both taken care of. I get Ava wants to leave her mobster family behind, but you have members of the mob, use that power to your advantage to protect your son and yourself. You snap your finger, and you can take Clyde out, so fans don’t ever have to hear about this character ever again.

Nope, even with John and Steve’s help in that prison break to locate Wendy and Tripp, Ava just had to do her own thing, which resulted in Clyde getting away with Goldman for the time being. Ugh, “Days” truly needs to neutralize this villain once and for all. He is no longer a fun villain, he’s annoying, it is that simple. Rafe suspects Ava had something to do with Clyde’s escape and he would be right, but there is nothing he can do about it at the moment.

While EJ is so concerned with sticking it to Tate for Holly’s overdose, little does he know his stepdaughter is keeping a big lie! She is the one who took the drugs and Tate begged her to confess the truth, but it only resulted in him getting arrested again and being forced to stay away from Holly. At this point, Holly is the only one to clear Tate’s name and if she has a bit of an assist from Eric, the truth might set her free. Brady is edgy hoping to get Holly to tell the truth so that he can rescue Tate from his current hell.

Eric is starting to see a bit of light when it comes to Sloan. Her heart is dedicated to Eric, not so much Jude and this big christening that Nicole is planning is causing Sloan to have a sour mood. She wants to forbid Nicole from attending and it is not because Nicole kidnapped Jude, it is because Sloan is afraid Nicole will discover Jude is her son. Eric’s feelings for Nicole are beginning to stir up again. I cannot wait for this secret to come out because the drama as a result of the fallout is going to be so worth it. Leo, Sloan, Melinda prepares for some wicked days to come your way because baby it is happening.

Stefan’s frustrated with his predicament and EJ trying to ship him overseas with a new identity, got drunk and spoke a bit too much putting the Salem DA in a dicey spot. Stefan decided to confront Ava and Harris and spilled to Harris that he slept with Ava. Yeah, Ava was not pleased with that secret coming out, but for Harris he was not that bothered by it, but there is another bomb to drop. Stefan was the one to shoot him. The viewers knew that, but Ava did not and she was NOT PLEASED.

So allies are enemies and people in power are being tested as to what they’re going to do with that power, um, EJ, I’m referring to you. There is a bit of a scandal on your hands involving your brother, and to be honest you’re abusing your power, so good luck cleaning up this mess. With that news, “Days” fans spotted a face from the past as Lexi, yes, Lexi Carver the iconic Renee Jones who delivered a miracle for Paulina and her heart.

Remember Paulina was in need of a transplant to ensure her survival, but things were looking grim, that was until Lexie came to Abe and gave Paulina another chance at life while also assuring Abe got his entire memory back. Oh, seeing Lexie just forced me to remember how strong Abe and Lexie’s love was before she died all those years ago. However, I will admit “Days” has gone a bit stagnant at the moment regarding the double life that Everett/Bobby is living; let’s hope more secrets unfold.