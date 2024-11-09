HOLLYWOOD—Well. just when you thought the writers might try to cook up something original on the CBS soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful.” Nope, same tale all over again with Steffy and Hope at war this time over Finn and a scene that didn’t truly unfold the way Steffy expected. Steffy stumbled upon Hope on top of Finn, and that was it. She fired Hope on the spot after warning her that any more transgressions towards Finn would be the end of her and the Hope For the Future line.

Hope was actually trying to seduce Carter, but who would have guessed that Finn would have stopped by Hope’s office looking for Steffy? Hell, Finn why weren’t you dropping off Steffy’s device in her actual office? Sloppy writing here “B&B” writers. Steffy took the news to Ridge, who backed his daughter for once and guess what that was the end of it, Hope was fired from Forrester Creations and ushered off the premises by Charlie of all people.

Of course Taylor was there, and I was annoyed. I’m sorry Rebecca Budig is not doing it as the new Dr. Taylor Hayes. Sorry, this was terrible casting choice and a complete bust, which means, losing Krista Allen was bad for the soap opera. You know who will pounce on this opportunity: Taylor! This move by Ridge is going to cause strife in his marriage with Brooke who was appalled to hear what transpired with her daughter and was not pleased. Yeah, it places Ridge in a tough spot: back his wife or back his daughter. His daughter has no reason to lie, but Hope could clear it all up if she spilled she was trying to seduce Carter, but that would cause major problems.

Why? Carter is not Carter as of late. He is smitten with Hope, they are secretly kissing behind the doors and making the situation even worse is that Carter is backing Hope in a way that has raised a red flag for Ridge, Steffy and Eric. Carter trying to turn FC in a luxury brand has the power players concerned and rightfully so. If anyone looked a bit closer it would be obvious what Carter is up to and that he is aligned with Hope not just professionally, but romantically.

Carter is doing something that has intrigued me; he is taking a dark turn and it’s something we haven’t seen from the character before. Perhaps one of his best storylines involved him sleeping with Quinn, Eric’s wife. Carter had a sinister look when he discovered what Steffy and Ridge did to Hope, and I have a gut feeling that Carter might deliver his resignation to Forrester Creations that is going to rock Ridge, Eric and Steffy to the core.

I feel like a rival fashion house might be in the works. Similar to what viewers recalled with Spectra Fashions all those years ago. It is something we haven’t seen and to be honest it is long overdue. Carter is about to do something that upends FC and I’m excited to see it. As I said before and I will say it again, the writers have got to give Finn something to do beyond just chase Steffy around. He feels like a lapdog to be honest.

In addition, why are the writers not utilizing the character Sheila Carter a bit more to cause some ruckus in Los Angeles in Steffy and Finn’s lives. She is just like a guest character now which is annoying. Not to mention we have Ivy and Electra who have gotten their jewelry line pushed forward thanks to Eric and Ridge, but how will Steffy respond. Steffy really holds a grudge against people, and Ivy was only standing by Ally when Steffy killed her. Yes, it may be self-defense, but Steffy you still killed your cousin. It is time for Steffy Forrester to be knocked off her pedestal to know what it feels like to not have the world revolve around you.

There was an appearance by Luna and Poppy, which I found interesting because I thought those characters storylines had been wrapped up. Perhaps Poppy does have a chance with Bill because it’s obvious that Katie is not giving him another shot. Mother and daughter will reunite, as Poppy sees her daughter for the first time since she was carted off to prison. Remember her daughter framed her for murder and was fine letting her take the rap for her actions. So if the writers are bringing these two characters back to the table it has to be for a reason “B&B” fans.