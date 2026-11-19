“I’m fine” is one of the most common things people say at a crash scene, even when it isn’t true. Adrenaline can hide pain, and neck and back injuries sometimes take hours to show up. What you do in the hours and days after a collision, from getting checked by a doctor to keeping records and choosing your words carefully with insurers, can shape the options you have later.

Florida also has rules about reporting crashes, getting treatment, and filing legal claims. Missing a deadline could affect the benefits you receive. If you’re unsure what to do next, an Orlando car accident lawyer can explain your rights and help you understand the steps involved. The following points can also help you make informed decisions after a collision.

1. Check for Injuries

After a collision, stop your vehicle as soon as it’s safe to do so. Move to the side of the road and come out of the vehicle.

Check yourself, your passengers, and anyone else involved. Don’t move someone who appears seriously hurt unless there’s an immediate danger, such as a fire. If a vehicle is blocking traffic, move to a safer place if you can do so without risking further injury.

2. Exchange Information With the Other Driver

Get the other driver’s name, contact details, driver’s license information, license plate number, and insurance information. You should also share your own details as required.

Avoid arguing about who caused the crash. You can exchange information without trying to settle the blame at the scene.

3. Take Photos and Videos of the Scene

Your phone can help you save details that might be difficult to remember later. Take pictures of the damage to every vehicle involved, the road, traffic signs, signals, and the vehicles’ positions.

Also photograph skid marks, broken glass, debris, and anything else that might explain how the collision happened. If the weather or road conditions played a part, capture those details as well.

Take pictures from different angles. Don’t put yourself in danger to get them. If you can’t take photos because you’re injured, ask someone you trust to help.

4. Get Names and Details From Witnesses

A witness may have seen something that neither driver noticed. For example, someone waiting at an intersection might have seen which vehicle had the green light.

Ask witnesses for their names and phone numbers. If they’re willing, ask them to briefly describe what they saw. Don’t tell them what to say or try to influence their account.

Their statements could become useful if the drivers later disagree about how the accident happened.

5. Avoid Admitting Fault at the Scene

You might feel the urge to apologize after a collision, even if you aren’t sure what happened. Be polite, but avoid saying that the crash was your fault.

You may not have all the facts yet. Another driver could have been speeding, distracted, or driving through a red light. Even a seemingly simple accident can involve details that aren’t clear at first.

Stick to what you know. Let the investigation and available evidence help establish responsibility.

6. Get Medical Attention as Soon as Possible

Don’t ignore pain or discomfort after a crash. Some injuries, including neck and back injuries, may not cause strong symptoms right away. You might feel fine at the scene and notice pain later that day.

See a doctor or visit an emergency room if you have symptoms or believe you were hurt. Tell the medical provider that you were involved in a car accident and describe everything you’re experiencing.

Follow the treatment plan and attend recommended appointments. Medical records can help show what injuries you suffered and how they affect your daily life.

7. Be Careful Before Repairing Your Vehicle

You may want to get your car repaired as soon as possible. That’s understandable, especially if you need it for work or family responsibilities. But take pictures of the damage first and contact your insurer about its inspection process.

The insurance company may want to inspect the vehicle before repairs begin. Keep copies of repair estimates, invoices, and any reports from the repair shop.

If the vehicle is badly damaged, don’t get rid of it before asking whether it needs inspection. The damage may help explain how the collision happened.

8. Don’t Rush to Accept an Insurance Settlement

An insurance company might offer money soon after the accident. If your vehicle has minor damage and you have no injuries, the claim may be fairly simple. Serious injuries are different.

You might not know the full cost of treatment or how long you’ll be unable to work. Accepting a settlement too early could leave you responsible for expenses that appear later.

Before signing a release or accepting a final payment, understand what the agreement covers. Once you settle a claim, you may not be able to ask for more money for the same losses.

Take the Right Steps After a Collision

You don’t have to figure out every legal question on your own. If you’re dealing with serious injuries or an insurance dispute, an Orlando car accident lawyer can review the facts and explain your options. Acting early can make it easier to protect evidence and avoid missing important deadlines.