NEW YORK—It was Broadway’s biggest night, the annual Tony Awards, which celebrated the brightest and the best on stage. “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Stereophonic” led the pack of contenders coming into the ceremony with 13 nominations apiece. However, before the night was over it was “Stereophonic” that earned big accolades winning Best Play, while the Angelina Jolie produced, “The Outsiders” won the Tony for Best Musical. “Stereophonic” walked away with a total of five Tony Awards.

Yes, America, there was serious star power in the audience for the 2024 Tony Awards compared to years past. There was Oscar-winners, Jessica Lange, Jennifer Hudson and Angelina Jolie, you had Cynthia Enrivo, Jeremy Strong, Holland Talyor, Rachel McAdams, Taraji P. Henson, Alicia Keys, Jay-Z, there were some big names and that usually is not the case.

Oscar-winner Arianna DeBose hosted the ceremony for her third consecutive year kicking things off with a song-and-dance number per usual. It was a fun opening number and it is what you come to expect. I thought the ceremony started off strong with lots of energy with Henson handing out the first trophy of the night for Lead Actor in a Play to Jeremy Strong for “Enemy of the People.”

Alica Keys took to the stage to perform the hit “Empire State of Mind” alongside rapper Jay-Z who made a surprise appearance. It was indeed a fun moment for the ceremony. Will Brill took home the Tony for Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for “Stereophonic.” A triumphant applause was given for Kara Young who walked away with her first Tony Award for Featured Actress in a Play for “Purlie Victorious…” Young had previously been nominated twice before, and celebrated the victory with her father who was by her side.

Daniel Aukin continued the dominance for “Stereophonic” walking away with the prize for Direction in a Play, while Danya Taymor won Direction in a Musical for “The Outsiders.” “Harry Potter” alum, Daniel Radcliffe picked up a Tony Award for Featured Actor in a Musical for “Merrily We Roll Along.” The musical also won the Tony for Best Revival for a Play which was presented by Jennifer Hudson.

“Appropriate” was victorious in the race for Best Revival of a Play, and its star Sarah Paulson walked away with the Tony for Lead Actress in a Play giving a wonderful speech as she took the stage. It was indeed a moment when Former First Lady and Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton took the stage to present “Suffs.”

Kecia Lewis won the Tony for Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for “Hell’s Kitchen.” When it came to Leading Actor and Actress in a Musical it was Jonathan Groff who picked up his first Tony for “Merrily We Roll Along,” while Maleah Joi Moon won for “Hell’s Kitchen.”

“Suffs” picked up two Tony Awards, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. Overall, the ceremony had plenty of energy kicking off the ceremony, but I think the last hour of the ceremony lost a bit of its steam, but I was more entertained than usual. Until 2025 Broadway lovers.