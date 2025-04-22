HUNTINGTON BEACH—On April 22, conservative commentator, Steve Hilton publicly announced his gubernatorial run to unseat California Governor Gavin Newsom. Chef Andrew Gruel served as Hilton’s MC to kick off Hilton’s campaign.



On his first day on the campaign trail, Hilton has 49.1 thousand followers on his X social media page.



“It’s time to make California Golden Again. Positive, practical polices that actually help people, not ideological crusades.” — Steve Hilton



Podcaster, Kira Davis showed up for the event and has spoken out on her prospective Governor’s behalf.



“It’s time to stop this high-speed Democrat “bull**** train and get California back on track,’ Kira stated.



Hilton began his campaign addressing the issues California is facing each day. The small business owners who had to board-up their businesses and move away from shutdowns during Governor Newsom’s shutdowns during the pandemic to homelessness, and filth covering the walkways in front of local businesses.



“We are going to make California the best place in America to start and run a business, not the worst.”



The following contenders are vying for the Governors seat on November 3, 2026.



Lieutenant Governor, Eleni Kounalakis (D-CA), Toni Atkins (D-San Diego), Former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra (D-LA), Former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter (D-Woodbridge), Aviator, Raji Rab (D-Encino), California Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond (D-Richmond), Former LA Mayor, Antonia Villaraigosa (D-CA), Former California Controller, Betty Yee (D-Alameda), Michael Younger (D-Michael Younger-Sierra Foothills), and Sheriff, Chad Bianco (R-Riverside).