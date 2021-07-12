BEVERLY HILLS—The 30-year-old male victim involved in a fatal motorcycle crash on July 1 has been identified as Steven Davenport. The other victim, who was also injured in the crash, has yet to be identified.

Davenport was identified on Sunday, July 11. Both victims were residents of Sacramento.

The fatal accident happened at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Glenroy Avenue near the campus of UCLA. The two were driving in the westbound lane when Davenport drifted into the other lane and lost control of the motorcycle. They collided with an eastbound Volvo and were ejected from the motorcycle hitting the pavement.

According to the police, the paramedics arrived at the scene and transported the two to a local hospital. Davenport later passed away and the other victim was treated for her injuries.

The driver of the Volvo remained at the scene until help arrived. No further details of the accident were released.