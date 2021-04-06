BEVERLY HILLS-On Monday, April 5, at approximately 4:40 p.m., officers with the Beverly Hills Police Department were dispatched to a stolen vehicle in Beverly Hills.

Officers located the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near Camden Drive and Wilshire Boulevard. A short pursuit resulted in the vehicle crashing into another vehicle at Doheny Drive and Wilshire Boulevard. The driver of the stolen vehicle also struck a pedestrian who was walking in the crosswalk. The Beverly Hills Fire Department transported the pedestrian and two uninvolved occupants of a separate vehicle to a local hospital.

The driver of the stolen vehicle refused to exit the vehicle, which resulted in the assistance of the crisis negotiation team and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT). At approximately 8:30 p.m. the Beverly Hills Police Department deployed a chemical irritant when the driver still refused to exit the vehicle. The suspect then exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Daniel Allen, a 29-year-old man from Santa Clarita, was arrested and charged with felony vehicle evasion, possession of a stolen vehicle, and resisting arrest. He is due at the Airport Courthouse on Wednesday, April 7.