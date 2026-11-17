WEST HOLLYWOOD—Around 4:47 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, deputies at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station received an alert from an automated license plate reader about a stolen vehicle. Near Sunset Boulevard and Crescent Heights Boulevard, deputies found a gray Jeep Cherokee that matched the description. This led deputies to conduct a traffic stop.

After checking with a records clerk, the deputies learned the Monterey Park Police Department had received a report listing the vehicle as being stolen. In a nearby trash can, deputies found the license plate. The driver was arrested on suspicion of grand theft auto.

No further information has been released to the public, including the suspect’s name. Anyone with information should call the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at (310) 855-8850. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or text 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S).