TOPANGA CANYON—Emergency storm damage repairs conducted by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will begin on Topanga Canyon Boulevard starting Monday, June 12. The repairs will continue for up to six months, expecting to cause single-lane closures and delays for motorists.

Storms and high levels of rainfall in Los Angeles County last winter led to flooding, mudslides, and runoff damage in several regions. Topanga Canyon Boulevard, also called State Route 27 was impacts by the heavy rainfall. The roadway was closed several times due to adverse weather damage.

In the coming months, Caltrans is addressing remaining safety concerns on Topanga Canyon Boulevard by repairing severe runoff and mudslide damage, removing boulders and rocks that risk falling on the roadway, filling potholes, and clearing drainage systems. Caltrans is also taking preventative steps to mitigate fire danger.

Most of the improvements will be conducted in small increments from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, along with possible intermittent night work. During periodic lane closures, flaggers will direct alternating traffic along the roadway from south of Cezanne Avenue to north of State Route 1 (Pacific Coast Highway).

Signage will begin on June 5 to update residents about upcoming work in the area. Caltrans is working with the Topanga Canyon Council to address the concerns of residents and business owners, including traffic flow, noise, community events, holidays, and fire danger during construction.