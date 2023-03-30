HOLLYWOOD—The “Stranger Things” experience is entering its final 3 weeks in Downtown Los Angeles. The Netflix original series premiered on the streaming platform on July 15, 2016. The science fiction horror drama was created by the Duffer Brothers. The identical twins from Durham, North Carolina were inspired by the works from author Stephen King, director Steven Spielberg and “Scream” director Wes Craven.

The 1980s fictional town is set in Hawkins, Indiana. The show heavily features arcade games, music and fashion from the 1980s. Stars include two-time Academy Award nominee Winona Ryder, “Suicide Squad” actor David Ryder and actor Finn Wolfhard from the recent remake of Stephen King’s horror classic “It.”

“Stranger Things: The Experience” reconstructs sets from the show that has run for four seasons, the fifth and final season has already been renewed by the streamer. By visiting the Strangerthings-experience.com website it reads:

“Step into the neon world of Mix-Tape and enjoy a throwback to the 80s with delicious themed food and drinks, fun photo ops, Stranger Things merchandise, interactive performers, and radical party vibes!”

Children under 5 are not permitted. Those under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult. The event is located 15 minutes from downtown LA at 1345 N Montebello Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640.

The event comes will end on April 16. Tickets can be purchased at https://strangerthings-experience.com.