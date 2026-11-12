WEST HOLLYWOOD—On November 14, West Hollywood will host Live on Sunset, a one-day music event on the Sunset Strip between San Vicente Boulevard and Doheny Drive. The event is headlined by Sheryl Crow. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station has announced road closures along the Sunset Strip that will affect traffic and the times at which they will occur.

From 12 p.m. on Friday, November 13, Sunset Boulevard will be closed to vehicle traffic between San Vicente Boulevard and Doheny Drive until no later than 12 p.m. on Sunday, November 15. The sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians. Between 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, and no later than 1 a.m. on Sunday, November 15, the Sunset Boulevard closure will extend east to Larrabee Street. During this same time, San Vicente Boulevard will be closed from north of Sunset Boulevard to Harratt Street. Local businesses in this area will still have access.

The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station asks that anyone attending Live on Sunset allow extra travel time, plan ahead, and, if necessary, use alternate routes. Sheriff’s Deputies will be present to maintain public safety during the show. The Station appreciates the public’s cooperation.

The festival will celebrate the Sunset Strip’s past, its role as a center for music production, and its future. In addition to Ms. Crow, the lineup will include Local Natives, Empress Of, Grace Bowers, Doug Locke, and Mia Moretti. Doors will open at 4 p.m., and performances will run from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Only those with tickets will be allowed into the event. Registration has reached its limit, but new waitlist registrations are being accepted at www.liveonsunsetweho.com; getting onto the waitlist does not guarantee a ticket.