BEL AIR—On Sunday, June 2, the Los Angeles Fire Department disclosed that street flooding transpired at 841 N. Beverly Glen Blvd. The LAFD was alerted of the issue at 11:54 a.m.

The apparent rupture of an underground water pipeline caused localized street flooding and soil disruption in the region. The water threatened to enter one or more residential structures on the street. There were no injuries reported and no road closures as a result of the excessive water.