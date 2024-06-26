MALIBU—The city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page on Monday, June 24 that LA County Waterworks District 29 conducted paving work on Winding Way East on June 24. The city coordinated with MRCA to close Escondido Falls Trailhead parking lot Tuesday, June 25, as needed.

Paving continued on Winding Way West and Murphy Way on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 25 and June 26. It included sealing driveway entrances. The city of Malibu thanked the public for its patience and cooperation during this necessary maintenance work.

Motorists should plan accordingly and exercise caution while driving in these areas. For further questions or information contact Malibu City Hall at 310-456-2489.