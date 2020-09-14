SANTA MONICA—Street sweeping resumed in Santa Monica on September 8. Motorists are asked to follow all posted signs and move their vehicle to avoid a ticket. Officials are reminding residents the city has resumed street cleaning and are beginning to impose heavy fines for those who do not move their cars. The city provided a website for street sweeping, guidelines.

Residents can visit the city of Santa Monica website to learn details about the schedule of streets that will be swept and on which days.

“Street sweeping has resumed the first full week of every month. For September this will be Tuesday, September 8 through Friday, September 11. If your day is Monday, your street will be cleaned on Monday, September 14 due to the Labor Day holiday,” reads a statement from the city of Santa Monica website.