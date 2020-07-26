LOS ANGELES — After only scoring a combined two runs in their previous two matchups, the San Francisco Giants flipped the switch on Saturday, July, 25, taking a narrow 5-4 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

San Francisco took hold of an early advantage scoring one run in the first three innings of the game. Donovan Solano added extra insurance in the fourth inning with a two-run double that hit the wall in left-center. It’d be Solano’s only hit for the afternoon through five at-bats.

The Dodgers scored a run in the first inning but failed to get on the scoreboard again until late in the matchup.

Down 5-1 in the bottom of the eighth, a fielding error by the Giants gave Los Angeles a chance to shrink the gap by putting two runners in scoring position. Corey Seager capitalized off the opportunity with a two-run single to bring Max Muncy and Justin Turner home and make the game 5-3 before the final frame.

Will Smith led-off the ninth inning hitting a home run, giving the Dodger’s a glimmer of hope to mount a comeback. However, LA’s bats would falter as the top of their lineup – Max Muncy, Mookie Betts, and Cody Bellinger – were all retired despite putting the ball in play.

Both Muncy and Betts failed to record hits in the matchup on Saturday, while Bellinger went 1-5 at the plate.

Alex Wood earned the loss in his first start of the season, giving up three runs, three hits and three walks while pitching three innings.

Wilmer Flores hit a home run in the third inning, his first of the season while going 1-4 at the plate. Mike Yastrzemski batted 2-4 despite striking out twice.

Logan Webb started for San Francisco, only giving up one run and six hits while pitching four innings.

It was also the first win for Gabe Kapler as the manager for the Giants after taking the helm this season in the departure of Bruce Bochy.

Following their victory, the Giants will look to knot up the four-game series against the Dodgers in the series finale on Sunday, July, 26. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:08 P.M. tomorrow at Dodger Stadium.