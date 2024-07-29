HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Fire Department reported on Thursday, July 25 that they battled a one-story single-family structure fire at 4:27 p.m. located at 1432 N. Detroit Street.

By 4:48 p.m., officials indicated the blaze was contained. Crews deployed hose lines and ascended ladders to ventilate the roof. The coordinated effort of 42 firefighters on scene resulted in the flames being extinguished in 21 minutes. There were no reported injuries during the incident. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.