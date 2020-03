HOLLYWOOD- A structure fire developed at 10:53 AM in the city of Hollywood on March 13.

The LAFD announced Friday, March 13 that a one story, single family dwelling was discovered with fire in at least one room. At approximately 11:02 AM, the fire at 6060 West Carlton Way had been successfully extinguished in only nine minutes by the first 31 responding firefighters who were able to act quickly and safely.

No injuries were reported or the cause of the fire. The fire is being investigated.