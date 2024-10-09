WEST HOLLYWOOD/MELROSE—On Tuesday, October 8, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported a structure fire at 11:39 p.m. The fire was at 335 N Fairfax Avenue near Beverly Grove. It took 90 firefighters to extinguish the fire in 1 hour and 17 minutes.

There were no injuries reported during the incident. The two businesses were vacant. The exposed units were defended from damage. Per protocol, LAFD Arson is responding for the investigation. No further details about the incident have been disclosed to the public.