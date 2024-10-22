SHERMAN OAKS—On Monday, October 21, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that at 2:38 a.m. a structure fire in Sherman Oaks had been extinguished at 13817 W Ventura Blvd.

At 2:07 a.m. firefighters responded to a structure fire to find an outside fire extending into a 50’ x 100’ one story, commercial building.

A knockdown was achieved in 31 minutes with no injuries reported. The metal clad building sustained damage across the back and into the rear of the building. No further details about the fire has been disclosed to the public.