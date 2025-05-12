WEST HOLLYWOOD/BEVERLY HILLS—On Sunday, May 11, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported they extinguished a structure fire in Beverly Grove.

The incident was reported at 5:52 p.m. at 106 S Flores Street at a two-story garden-style apartment, where light smoke was showing from the first floor.

Firefighters proceeded in the offensive mode and knocked down the fire in one vacant unit in 23 minutes. Officials remained on scene for overhaul.

There were no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.