HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Sunday, April 6, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that at 12:51 p.m. they battled a fire at 1750 N. Wilton Place.

The blaze involved a 2-story boarded-up craftsman home with smoke and fire showing from the rear of the property. Firefighters proceeded in offensive mode and located fire between two detached garages.

Minor involvement of one structure. Firefighters fully extinguished with first arriving companies in 16 minutes. No occupants were found, no injuries reported.

Firefighters remain on scene for overhaul; DOT has been notified for traffic control. No additional details about a cause for the fire has been disclosed to the public.