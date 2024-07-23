HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Sunday, July 21, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported at 11:22 p.m. that they extinguished a fire located at 7230 W. Franklin Avenue.

The LAFD reported Firefighters discovered fire affecting four total units of a three-story apartment building. Crews coordinated interior fire attack with roof ventilation, and all flames were extinguished in 41 minutes by a total of 56 firefighters.

Two patients were treated for smoke inhalation. Crews remained on scene for overhaul. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. There were no reports of any other injuries.