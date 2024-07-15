GRIFFITH PARK—The Los Angeles Fire Department reported on Friday, July 12, at 2:12 a.m. they battled a structure fire at 4400 N. Crystal Springs Dr.

Overnight, LAFD crews responded to reports of a rubbish fire near Griffith Park & Southern Railroad. Firefighters on scene reported a covered storage and maintenance area fully involved upon their arrival, with 30-foot flame lengths extending into nearby trees.

It was difficult in the beginning for officials to access the region, but crews were able to force entry and extinguish the blaze in just over an hour.

The loss of the involved structure(s) and any storage therein appeared to be complete. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under active investigation. Those with media inquiries can contact Griffith Park Rangers, (323) 644-6661.